ClearGov provides Budget Cycle Management software for local governments to automate workflow, increase collaboration, and centralize data. Their solutions are affordable for small towns and villages and are used by hundreds of communities across the country. ClearGov has been recognized as a top company in the industry and has been named to the "GovTech 100" for four years in a row. They were also named one of Boston's most innovative young companies and a "best place to work" by USA Today.