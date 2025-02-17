← Company Directory
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

CLEAR Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at CLEAR totals $204K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CLEAR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$204K
$176K
$27.7K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at CLEAR in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CLEAR for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $205,000.

