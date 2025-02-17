Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at CLEAR totals $204K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CLEAR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$204K
$176K
$27.7K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
20%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)