All Financial Analyst Salaries
The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Clear Street ranges from $231K to $336K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clear Street's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Average Total Compensation
At Clear Street, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)