← Company Directory
Clear Capital
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Clear Capital Salaries

Clear Capital's salary ranges from $44,880 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $150,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clear Capital. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$64.3K
Customer Service
$44.9K
Product Manager
$141K
Technical Program Manager
$137K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clear Capital is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clear Capital is $136,554.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Clear Capital

Related Companies

  • LEK
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Baird
  • AffiniPay
  • BlueVine
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources