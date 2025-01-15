← Company Directory
Clayton Homes
Clayton Homes Salaries

Clayton Homes's salary ranges from $78,108 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $144,275 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clayton Homes. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Analyst
$78.1K
Software Engineer
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clayton Homes is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clayton Homes is $111,191.

