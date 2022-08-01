Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Salaries

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's salary ranges from $28,572 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $132,660 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice . Last updated: 1/18/2025