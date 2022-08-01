← Company Directory
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Salaries

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's salary ranges from $28,572 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $132,660 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
$133K
Software Engineer
$28.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is $80,616.

