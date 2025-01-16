← Company Directory
ClassPass
  Salaries
  Sales

  All Sales Salaries

ClassPass Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Singapore at ClassPass ranges from SGD 74.5K to SGD 104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ClassPass's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 79.9K - SGD 94.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 74.5KSGD 79.9KSGD 94.1KSGD 104K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ClassPass?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at ClassPass in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 103,813. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClassPass for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 74,532.

