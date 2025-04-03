← Company Directory
ClassDojo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ClassDojo Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at ClassDojo totals $359K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ClassDojo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
ClassDojo
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$359K
Level
-
Base
$297K
Stock (/yr)
$62.5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
21 Years
What are the career levels at ClassDojo?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ClassDojo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ClassDojo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $452,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClassDojo for the Software Engineer role in United States is $296,063.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ClassDojo

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources