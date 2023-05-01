← Company Directory
Clarus
    Clarus is the world's largest manufacturer of writable glassboards, with a focus on modern and minimalist dry-erase solutions that transform interpersonal communication. Established in 2009, the company has grown exponentially and attracts top talent to its Fort Worth headquarters. Clarus emphasizes creativity and excellence in every detail of production, design, and installation, challenging the interior design industry to create products that inspire collaboration. The company works with prestigious brands across the globe, including Amazon, Google, and Coca-Cola, and is trusted to help customers communicate their ideas effectively.

    2009
    126
    $10M-$50M
