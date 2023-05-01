← Company Directory
Claroty
Claroty Salaries

Claroty's salary ranges from $87,045 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Australia at the low-end to $248,750 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Claroty. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$87K
Program Manager
$219K
Sales Engineer
$249K
Software Engineer
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Claroty is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Claroty is $121,520.

