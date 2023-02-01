← Company Directory
Clark Associates
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Clark Associates Salaries

Clark Associates's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $195,858 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clark Associates. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $85K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$69.7K
Product Design Manager
$157K
Solution Architect
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clark Associates is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,858. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clark Associates is $120,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Clark Associates

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources