Clarivate Analytics
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Clarivate Analytics Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Spain package at Clarivate Analytics totals €75.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clarivate Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Clarivate Analytics
Data Scientist
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€75.9K
Level
Senior
Base
€68.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€7.8K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Clarivate Analytics?

€151K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Clarivate Analytics in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €82,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarivate Analytics for the Data Scientist role in Spain is €77,353.

