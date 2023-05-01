← Company Directory
Clarivate Analytics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Clarivate Analytics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    Website
    1863
    Year Founded
    11,600
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Clarivate Analytics

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources