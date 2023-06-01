← Company Directory
Clarity Software Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Clarity Software Solutions Salaries

Clarity Software Solutions's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $140,700 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarity Software Solutions. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Program Manager
$63.7K
Software Engineer
$141K
Solution Architect
$137K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clarity Software Solutions is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarity Software Solutions is $137,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Clarity Software Solutions

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources