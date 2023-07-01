Claris Healthcare is a company that has been providing a care platform since 2012, allowing patients to manage their own care at home. Their platform includes remote patient monitoring, social isolation support, and acute rehabilitation configurations. These configurations require no on-site installation, setup, or training. Providers use the platform to engage and monitor patients with chronic diseases, while family members can use it to communicate with and monitor their aging loved ones remotely. The platform also offers deployment options, including fully integrated kits, bring your own device, and direct to cloud vital signs devices. The platform aims to provide flexibility, configurability, accessibility, and engagement for home care delivery.