Clario
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Clario Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in United States at Clario ranges from $76.3K to $111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clario's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$86.5K - $100K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$76.3K$86.5K$100K$111K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Clario?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Clario in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $110,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clario for the Product Designer role in United States is $76,260.

Other Resources