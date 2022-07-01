← Company Directory
Clarify Health
Clarify Health Salaries

Clarify Health's salary ranges from $228,173 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $240,100 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarify Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$240K
Project Manager
$228K
The highest paying role reported at Clarify Health is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarify Health is $234,137.

