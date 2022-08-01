← Company Directory
Clariant
Clariant Salaries

Clariant's salary ranges from $146,455 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $211,711 for a Information Technologist (IT) in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clariant. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$212K
Mechanical Engineer
$146K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clariant is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,711. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clariant is $179,083.

