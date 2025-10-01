Company Directory
Clari
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Clari Software Engineering Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Clari totals $272K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Clari
Senior Software Engineering Manager
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$272K
Level
M2
Base
$272K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Clari?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Clari in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $422,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clari for the Software Engineering Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $263,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Clari

Related Companies

  • WorkFusion
  • Teamworks
  • Wistia
  • CallRail
  • Mozilla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources