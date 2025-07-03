Company Directory
Clara
Clara Salaries

Clara's salary ranges from $19,427 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Brazil at the low-end to $128,246 for a Corporate Development in Mexico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clara. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Corporate Development
$128K
Product Manager
$68.6K
Sales
$19.4K

Software Engineer
$89.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clara is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,246. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clara is $79,092.

