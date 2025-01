Clair is a digital banking platform based in New York that offers American workers fee-free access to their earnings through a debit Mastercard and FDIC-insured accounts. Their On-Demand Pay product is integrated into HR technology partners' punch clocks, giving workers control over their earnings. Clair is trusted by leading HR tech companies and provides a valuable free employee benefit used by thousands of businesses across the US. Bank services are provided by MetaBankยฎ, N.A., Member FDIC.