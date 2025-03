ClaimLogiq is a healthcare software company that offers a simplified solution for payment integrity. Their unique payer-facing, claim-analyzing solution is HITRUST CSF® certified and provides real-time access to the status of every claim at every stage of the audit lifecycle. Their software allows payers control, configurability, and transparency over the entire claim process and can be applied as a SaaS model, full service, or as a hybrid to suit the specific needs of every payer.