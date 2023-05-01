← Company Directory
CivicScience
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CivicScience Salaries

CivicScience's salary ranges from $145,323 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $194,025 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CivicScience. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$194K
Technical Writer
$145K
UX Researcher
$176K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CivicScience is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CivicScience is $175,875.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CivicScience

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources