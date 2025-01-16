← Company Directory
Civica
Civica Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Singapore at Civica ranges from SGD 116K to SGD 165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Civica's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 132K - SGD 156K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 116KSGD 132KSGD 156KSGD 165K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Civica?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Civica in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 164,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Civica for the Project Manager role in Singapore is SGD 116,105.

