City Electric Supply
City Electric Supply Salaries

City Electric Supply's median salary is $134,325 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of City Electric Supply. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at City Electric Supply is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at City Electric Supply is $134,325.

