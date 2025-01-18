Networking Engineer compensation in India at Citrix ranges from ₹2.73M per year for Software Engineer II to ₹6.09M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.59M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹2.73M
₹1.99M
₹651K
₹85.1K
Senior Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)