Software Engineer compensation in United States at Citrix ranges from $118K per year for Software Engineer I to $292K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Software Engineer I
$118K
$107K
$8.1K
$3.4K
Software Engineer II
$129K
$116K
$10.4K
$2.8K
Senior Software Engineer I
$154K
$138K
$11.6K
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
$205K
$162K
$31K
$12.3K
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title