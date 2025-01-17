Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Citrix totals £39.4K per year for Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £52.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
£39.4K
£34.7K
£4.6K
£70
Software Engineer II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title