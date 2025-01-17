← Company Directory
Citrix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area

Citrix Software Engineer Salaries in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area

Software Engineer compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area at Citrix ranges from $112K per year for Software Engineer I to $281K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area package totals $171K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$112K
$102K
$7K
$3.1K
Software Engineer II
$127K
$114K
$10.8K
$2.2K
Senior Software Engineer I
$151K
$137K
$8.7K
$5K
Senior Software Engineer II
$203K
$161K
$29.7K
$12.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Citrix in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹23,921,558. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix for the Software Engineer role in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area is ₹14,685,362.

