Software Engineer compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area at Citrix ranges from $112K per year for Software Engineer I to $281K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area package totals $171K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$112K
$102K
$7K
$3.1K
Software Engineer II
$127K
$114K
$10.8K
$2.2K
Senior Software Engineer I
$151K
$137K
$8.7K
$5K
Senior Software Engineer II
$203K
$161K
$29.7K
$12.4K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title