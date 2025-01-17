← Company Directory
Citrix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Czech Republic

Citrix Software Engineer Salaries in Czech Republic

Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Citrix totals CZK 1.54M per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 1.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer II
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer I
CZK 1.54M
CZK 1.49M
CZK 47.7K
CZK 7.9K
Senior Software Engineer II
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Citrix in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,539,294. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is ₹5,738,985.

Other Resources