Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Citrix totals CZK 1.54M per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 1.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer II
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer I
CZK 1.54M
CZK 1.49M
CZK 47.7K
CZK 7.9K
Senior Software Engineer II
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)
