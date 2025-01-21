← Company Directory
Citrix
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Citrix Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Czech Republic at Citrix ranges from CZK 1.87M to CZK 2.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 2.03M - CZK 2.45M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.87MCZK 2.03MCZK 2.45MCZK 2.61M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Science Manager submissions at Citrix to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CZK 712K+ (sometimes CZK 7.12M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Citrix in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,611,616. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix for the Data Science Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,868,657.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Citrix

Related Companies

  • F5 Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Zscaler
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources