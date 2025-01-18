← Company Directory
Citi Data Architect Salaries in India

Data Architect compensation in India at Citi totals ₹3.46M per year for C12. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C10
Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C11
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C12
AVP
₹3.46M
₹3.39M
₹0
₹62.7K
C13
VP
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Citi in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,643,367. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citi for the Data Architect role in India is ₹2,979,725.

