Citi
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area

Citi Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area at Citi ranges from $$125K per year to $$328K. The median yearly compensation in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C12
AVP
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C13
VP
$149K
$144K
$0
$5.1K
C14
SVP
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C15
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Citi in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $328,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citi for the Software Engineering Manager role in Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Area is $144,000.

