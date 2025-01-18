Backend Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Citi ranges from ₹1.6M per year for C10 to ₹4.15M per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹2.52M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C10
₹1.6M
₹1.55M
₹0
₹51.4K
C11
₹2.39M
₹2.32M
₹0
₹68.7K
C12
₹3.23M
₹3.14M
₹8.3K
₹85.7K
C13
₹4.15M
₹4.15M
₹0
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)