Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Citi ranges from CA$95.5K per year for C10 to CA$165K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C10
CA$95.5K
CA$89.8K
CA$0
CA$5.7K
C11
CA$101K
CA$98.2K
CA$0
CA$2.9K
C12
CA$129K
CA$127K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
C13
CA$165K
CA$158K
CA$2.8K
CA$4.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)