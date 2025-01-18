Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Citi ranges from $93K per year for C10 to $152K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C10
$93K
$90K
$0
$3K
C11
$99.5K
$98.2K
$0
$1.3K
C12
$117K
$116K
$0
$1.8K
C13
$152K
$147K
$727
$3.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)