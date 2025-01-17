Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Citi totals PLN 319K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 232K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C10
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
C11
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
C12
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
C13
PLN 319K
PLN 309K
PLN 0
PLN 10.3K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title