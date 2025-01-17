← Company Directory
Citi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Citi Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Citi totals PLN 319K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 232K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C10
Analyst(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
C11
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
C12
AVP
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
C13
VP
PLN 319K
PLN 309K
PLN 0
PLN 10.3K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Citi in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 463,611. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citi for the Software Engineer role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 232,114.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Citi

Related Companies

  • Morgan Stanley
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Tradeweb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources