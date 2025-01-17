Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Citi ranges from £48.4K per year for C10 to £184K per year for C14. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C10
£48.4K
£45.7K
£0
£2.7K
C11
£49.3K
£49K
£0
£240.9
C12
£92.7K
£91.2K
£0
£1.6K
C13
£140K
£127K
£0
£12.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
