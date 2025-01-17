Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Citi ranges from SGD 130K per year for C12 to SGD 228K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C10 Analyst (Entry Level) SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- C11 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- C12 AVP SGD 130K SGD 128K SGD 0 SGD 2.6K C13 VP SGD 228K SGD 202K SGD 0 SGD 25.7K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Citi ?

