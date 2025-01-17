Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Citi ranges from CA$92.2K per year for C10 to CA$169K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$127K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C10
CA$92.2K
CA$90.2K
CA$0
CA$2K
C11
CA$100K
CA$99.4K
CA$0
CA$1K
C12
CA$126K
CA$125K
CA$0
CA$1.2K
C13
CA$169K
CA$163K
CA$0
CA$5.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
