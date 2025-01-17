All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Singapore at Citi totals SGD 171K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 178K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C10
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
C11
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
C12
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
C13
SGD 171K
SGD 167K
SGD 0
SGD 3.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)