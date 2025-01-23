Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Citadel ranges from $404K per year for L1 to $480K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $445K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$404K
$291K
$12.2K
$101K
L2
$361K
$251K
$0
$110K
L3
$480K
$273K
$0
$207K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***