Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Citadel totals SGD 238K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 224K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
L2
SGD 238K
SGD 169K
SGD 0
SGD 69.3K
L3
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
L4
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title