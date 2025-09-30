Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Citadel ranges from $408K per year for L1 to $643K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $570K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
