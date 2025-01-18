Security Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Cisco ranges from ₹1.84M per year for Grade 4 to ₹10.12M per year for Grade 12. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹1.84M
₹1.72M
₹5.2K
₹111K
Software Engineer 2
₹2.62M
₹2.06M
₹436K
₹124K
Software Engineer III
₹3.22M
₹2.78M
₹322K
₹115K
Software Engineer IV
₹4.2M
₹3.16M
₹762K
₹274K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)