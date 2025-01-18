← Company Directory
Cisco
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Security Software Engineer

  • Canada

Cisco Security Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Security Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Cisco ranges from CA$138K per year for Grade 8 to CA$170K per year for Grade 10. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
Grade 4(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 2
Grade 6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer III
Grade 8
CA$138K
CA$120K
CA$7K
CA$10.7K
Software Engineer IV
Grade 10
CA$170K
CA$146K
CA$14.8K
CA$9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at Cisco in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$222,312. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco for the Security Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$170,951.

