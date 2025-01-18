← Company Directory
Cisco
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • United States

Cisco Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cisco ranges from $114K per year for Grade 4 to $346K per year for Grade 12. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $237K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
Grade 4(Entry Level)
$114K
$103K
$3.3K
$7.6K
Software Engineer 2
Grade 6
$137K
$124K
$8.6K
$4.7K
Software Engineer III
Grade 8
$168K
$147K
$16.2K
$4.6K
Software Engineer IV
Grade 10
$252K
$176K
$65.5K
$10.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Cisco in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $345,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in United States is $220,000.

Other Resources