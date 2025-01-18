Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Cisco ranges from CA$105K per year for Grade 6 to CA$191K per year for Grade 10. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 2
CA$105K
CA$96.5K
CA$2.7K
CA$5.6K
Software Engineer III
CA$141K
CA$124K
CA$11.5K
CA$5.9K
Software Engineer IV
CA$191K
CA$153K
CA$19.8K
CA$17.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)