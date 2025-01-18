Networking Engineer compensation in Canada at Cisco ranges from CA$111K per year for Grade 4 to CA$204K per year for Grade 11. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$137K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$111K
CA$93.6K
CA$10.7K
CA$6.5K
Software Engineer 2
CA$124K
CA$114K
CA$8.6K
CA$1.7K
Software Engineer III
CA$146K
CA$123K
CA$12.3K
CA$10.7K
Software Engineer IV
CA$193K
CA$148K
CA$28.7K
CA$16K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)