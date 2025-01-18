Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Cisco ranges from $121K per year for Grade 4 to $380K per year for Grade 12. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $245K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$121K
$114K
$1.5K
$5.6K
Software Engineer 2
$147K
$133K
$9K
$4.3K
Software Engineer III
$197K
$161K
$25.2K
$11K
Software Engineer IV
$253K
$186K
$51.9K
$14.9K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)